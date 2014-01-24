Jan 24 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.13 billion) of treasury bills on Jan. 29, including 40 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 30 billion rupees of 182-day T-bills, the central bank said on Friday. ($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoio in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)