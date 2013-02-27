MUMBAI Feb 27 The Reserve Bank of India
rejected some bids in a treasury bill auction on Wednesday
because investors had demanded yields it considered to be too
high, said sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The unusual rejections from the RBI, which manages debt
sales and purchases on behalf of the government, led the central
bank to accept only 99.03 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) out of
120 billion rupees on offer, despite strong investor interest as
shown by the bid-to-cover ratio.
For full auction results, see:
The rejections surprised investors who had grown used to
fully subscribed auctions of shorter papers over the past year.
Sources told Reuters the RBI had taken the step because the
government has a comfortable cash balance - estimated at over 1
trillion rupees by market participants - giving it some
flexibility to borrow less from markets.
The rejected bids from the central bank come after the
finance ministry, which has been slashing spending to shore up
its finances, cancelled an auction of longer-dated bonds that
was scheduled for last week.
"The government has huge surplus cash balance and some bids
came at higher level, said one official with direct knowledge of
the development, referring to the yield.
"It doesn't make sense to pay higher rate when cash position
is comfortable," said the official.
Another official confirmed the RBI's rejections, and said
the central bank could reject future bids if it believes the
yields are too high.
Traders said the yields they had demanded on Wednesday had
been high due to cash tightness and less demand for assets with
shorter maturities ahead of the end of the fiscal year in March.
The government has been on an austerity drive as it seeks to
meet its fiscal deficit target of 5.3 percent of gross domestic
product for the year ending in March, hence resulting in the
build-up of cash reserves.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is due to present the
2013/14 budget on Thursday, in what markets are seeing as a
critical test of the government's fiscal discipline.
Bond investors widely expect the government to keep net
borrowing under 5 trillion rupees for the year starting in
April, in line with levels for the current fiscal year.
($1 = 54.1550 rupees)
(Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury, Neha Dasgupta, and Shamik
Paul; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam and
Anand Basu)