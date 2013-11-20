* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.9388 percent versus 8.9807 percent last week

* Sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.82 rupees

* Sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.65 rupees

* RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 9.1206 percent versus 8.7705 percent two weeks ago (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)