MUMBAI, Dec 31 The Reserve Bank of India will
sell 1.43 trillion rupees ($23.09 billion) through treasury
bills during Jan-March 2014, the central bank said in a release
placed on its website on Monday.
For detailed schedule of the weekly treasury bill auctions,
see below:
Proposed Auction of T-Bills during Jan-Mar 2014
(In Billion Rupees)
Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total
1-Jan-14 40 30 70
8-Jan-14 40 30 70
15-Jan-14 40 30 70
22-Jan-14 40 30 70
29-Jan-14 40 30 70
5-Feb-14 70 60 130
12-Feb-14 70 60 130
18-Feb-14 70 60 130
26-Feb-14 70 60 130
5-Mar-14 80 60 140
12-Mar-14 80 60 140
19-Mar-14 80 60 140
26-Mar-14 80 60 140
Total 800 330 300 1430
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)