MUMBAI, Dec 31 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 1.43 trillion rupees ($23.09 billion) through treasury bills during Jan-March 2014, the central bank said in a release placed on its website on Monday. For detailed schedule of the weekly treasury bill auctions, see below: Proposed Auction of T-Bills during Jan-Mar 2014 (In Billion Rupees) Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total 1-Jan-14 40 30 70 8-Jan-14 40 30 70 15-Jan-14 40 30 70 22-Jan-14 40 30 70 29-Jan-14 40 30 70 5-Feb-14 70 60 130 12-Feb-14 70 60 130 18-Feb-14 70 60 130 26-Feb-14 70 60 130 5-Mar-14 80 60 140 12-Mar-14 80 60 140 19-Mar-14 80 60 140 26-Mar-14 80 60 140 Total 800 330 300 1430 (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair)