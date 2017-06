* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2692 pct vs 8.2275 pct last week * India cbank says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.2692 pct vs 8.2475 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.98 rupees - cbank * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.04 rupees - cbank