* Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.4782 pct vs 8.3946 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.3535 pct vs 8.2595 pct two weeks ago * India sells 40 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.93 rupees * India sells 40 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.31 rupees * For a poll on the treasury bill sale, click