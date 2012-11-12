MUMBAI, Nov 12 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.1439 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1069 pct, unchanged from 2 weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees - cbank * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.52 rupees - cbank * For details of the poll auction, see (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)