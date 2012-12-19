*India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct vs 8.1857 pct last week. *Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1388 pct, same as 2 weeks ago. *India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees - cbank. *India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.10 rupees - cbank. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)