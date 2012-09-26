MUMBAI, Sept 26 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct vs 8.1022 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1388 pct, unchanged from two weeks ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.10 rupees * For a poll on T-bills, see: 