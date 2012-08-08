MUMBAI, Aug 8 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.2275 pct, unchanged from last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.0601 pct vs 7.9782 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.99 rupees - cbank * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.56 rupees - cbank (Reporting by Shamik Paul)