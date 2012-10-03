MUMBAI, Oct 3 India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.0604 pct vs 8.1439 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.0016 pct vs 8.0601 pct two weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.03 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.61 rupees * For a poll on the auction see (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Jijo Jacob)