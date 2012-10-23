India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1022 pct, unchanged from last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.0737 pct vs 8.0954 pct two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.02 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.13 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.