* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct vs 8.1022 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1069 pct vs 7.9666 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees - RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.52 rupees - RBI. * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: