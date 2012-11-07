US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* The Reserve Bank of India says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1439 pct, unchanged from last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1606 pct vs 8.0737 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.01 rupees - cbank. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.09 rupees - cbank. * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)