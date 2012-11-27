* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct, unchanged from last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.1069 pct, unchanged from two weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.52 rupees * For a poll on T-bills, see: (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)