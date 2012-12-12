* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct, unchanged from last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.0484 percent versus 8.1069 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees - cbank. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.57 rupees - cbank. * For a Reuters poll on t-bills auction, see: