* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct, unchanged from last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.1606 pct, unchanged from two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.09 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see