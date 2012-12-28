MUMBAI, Dec 28 India's central bank on Friday released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for January-March. The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.5 billion) of treasury bills between January and March. In its annual budget for 2012/13, the government said it would borrow a net 90 billion rupees through t-bills during the fiscal year that ends in March 2013. As of December end, the government has already net borrowed about 500 billion rupees through t-bills, overshooting its budgeted target. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during January-March (in billion rupees): Date of Auction 91 Days 182 Days 364 Days Total 02-Jan-2013 50 50 100 09-Jan-2013 50 50 100 16-Jan-2013 50 50 100 23-Jan-2013 50 50 100 30-Jan-2013 50 50 100 06-Feb-2013 50 50 100 13-Feb-2013 50 50 100 20-Feb-2013 50 50 100 27-Feb-2013 70 50 120 06-Mar-2013 70 50 120 13-Mar-2013 70 50 120 20-Mar-2013 70 50 120 27-Mar-2013 70 50 120 Total 750 350 300 1400 ($1=54.8 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)