* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1022 percent vs 8.1857 percent last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.0520 percent vs 8.1388 percent two week ago * India sells 50 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.02 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.14 rupees - RBI