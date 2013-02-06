* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9770 pct vs 7.9353 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8848 pct vs 7.8382 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at cut-off price of 98.05 rupees-RBI. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at cut-off price of 92.71 rupees - RBI. * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: