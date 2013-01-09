* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.0604 pct vs 8.1022 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8498 pct vs 8.0133 pct two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.03 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.74 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see