US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.0604 pct vs 8.1022 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8498 pct vs 8.0133 pct two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.03 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.74 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)