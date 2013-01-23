* India's central bank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9770 pct, unchanged from last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8382 pct vs 7.8498 pct two week ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.05 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.75 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see