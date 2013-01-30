* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9353 pct vs 7.9770 pct last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.9436 pct vs 7.9869 pct two weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.06 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.19 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see