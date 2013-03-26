BRIEF-SML Isuzu May vehicle sales down about 46 pct
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.0187 pct last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.0086 pct vs 8.0520 pct two weeks ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.00 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.16 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see
* Says SML Isuzu Ltd. sold 1052 vehicles in month of May, 2017 against 1929 vehicles sold in May, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'