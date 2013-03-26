* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.1857 pct vs 8.0187 pct last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.0086 pct vs 8.0520 pct two weeks ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.00 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.16 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see