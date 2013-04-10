US STOCKS-Wall St falls as financials stumble, oil drops
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.8102 pct vs 7.8519 pct last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.7920 pct vs 8.0086 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.09 rupees. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.26 rupees. * For a Reuters poll on t-bills, see:
* Dow down 0.18 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.34 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.21 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Adds quote, updates prices)