US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.7268 pct vs 7.8102 pct last week. * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.5824 pct vs 7.7450 pct two weeks ago. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.11 rupees. * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.97 rupees. * For a Reuters poll on t-bills auction, see:
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.