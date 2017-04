India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.6435 pct vs 7.7268 pct last week. * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 7.6406 pct vs 7.7920 pct two weeks ago * India sells 50 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.13 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 96.33 rupees * For a Reuters poll on t-bill auctions, see: