MUMBAI, June 12 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.4769 pct vs 7.3521 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.4086 pct vs 7.2931 pct two week ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.17 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.12 rupees - RBI * For a poll on the auction, see (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Sunil Nair)