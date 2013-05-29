* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.3105 pct vs 7.2689 pct last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.2931 pct vs 7.2124 pct two weeks ago * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.21 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 93.22 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the t-bills auction, see: