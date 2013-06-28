BRIEF-Gateway Distriparks' 5th rail linked container terminal been notified for handling container traffic
* Says 5th rail linked container terminal of co's unit in Ahmedabad notified by Western Railway for handling container traffic
MUMBAI June 28 India will raise 1.56 trillion rupees ($26.26 billion) of treasury bills in July-September, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during July-September (in billion rupees): Date of 91- 182- 364- Total Auction Days Days Days 3-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 10-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 17-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 24-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 31-Jul-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 7-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 14-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 21-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 28-Aug-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 4-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 11-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 18-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 25-Sep-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 Total 910.00 350.00 300.00 1560.00 ($1=59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says commissioning of PTA project step subsidiary by JBF Petrochemicals Limited at Mangalore, SEZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISLAMABAD, March 31 An explosion hit the Pakistani city of Parachinar, in the remote northwestern tribal region, on Friday, killing at least five people and wounding 40, Ikramullah Khan, the local political agent, said.