July 24 *India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 11.0031 pct vs 7.4769 pct last week *RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 10.4649 pct vs 7.5476 pct two weeks ago *India sells 63.64 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills against target of 70 bln rupees at 97.33 rupees - RBI *India sells 50 bln rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 90.55 rupees - RBI *For poll on auction, see (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)