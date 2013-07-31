India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 11.2573 percent versus 11.0031 percent last week * Yield on 182-day treasury bills at 10.7332 pct * India sells 70 bln rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.27 rupees * India sells 50 bln rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 94.92 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the t-bills auction, see: