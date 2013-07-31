91-day T-BILLS AUCTION: India cbank gets 112 competitive bids for 121.25 bln rupees at 91-day tbill auction * Accepts 83 competitive bids for 70 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 36.68 pct on 6 bids * Accepts all 15 non-competitive bids for 27.81 bln rupees 182-DAY T-BILLS: India cbank says receives 139 competitive bids for 191.22 bln rupees at 182-day tbill auction * Accepts 37 competitive bids for 50 bln rupees * Partial allotment of 97.7 pct on 9 bids * Accepts all 5 non-competitive bids for 1.14 bln rupees * For more details on the t-bills auction, see: