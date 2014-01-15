* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.7293 pct, same as last week * India cbank says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7050 percent vs 8.7705 percent two weeks ago * India sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.87 rupees - cbank * India sells 30 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.84 rupees - cbank (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)