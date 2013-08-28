BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins $817 mln order from Qatar
* Says L&T Construction wins USD 817 mn order from Kahramaa, Qatar
MUMBAI, Aug 28 * India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 12.0218 percent versus 11.0455 percent last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 12.0096 percent versus 11.0006 percent two weeks ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.09 rupees * India sells 50 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 94.35 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
April 10 The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 67 bids for 749.26 billion rupees ($11.66 billion) at its three-day reverse repo auction on Friday, through which it absorbs liquidity from the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVED ACCEPTED RATE No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%) rupees)