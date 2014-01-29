* India cbank: yield on 91-day t-bills at 8.8969 percent versus 8.6875 percent last week and versus polled median of 8.85 percent * India cbank: yield on 182-day t-bills at 8.9454 percent versus 8.7050 percent two weeks ago and versus polled median of 8.90 percent * RBI sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.83 rupees * RBI sells 30 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.73 rupees