ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: New issues stabilise amid better sentiment
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6875 percent versus 8.7293 percent last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6722 percent versus 8.7432 percent two weeks ago * India sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.88 rupees - RBI * India sells 30 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.04 rupees - RBI * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see:
SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Sentiment in Asian markets improved today, providing a fillip to stocks and stemming a widening in regional credits.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.50/05.50 00.50/01.50 02.00/04.00 03.53% 02.82% 03.76% (Apr 19) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% -----------------------------------