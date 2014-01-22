* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.6875 percent versus 8.7293 percent last week * RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 8.6722 percent versus 8.7432 percent two weeks ago * India sells 40 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.88 rupees - RBI * India sells 30 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.04 rupees - RBI * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: