* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 9.1066 percent, unchanged from last week * India cbank says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 9.0046 percent versus 8.9689 percent two weeks ago * India sells 70 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.78 rupees * India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 91.76 rupees * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: