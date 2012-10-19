BRIEF-Tata Motors announces resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 19 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.9 billion) of treasury bills that will include 50 billion rupees each of the 91-day and 182-day treasury bills on Oct. 23, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. ($1=53.8 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta)
* Says resignation of Ravindra Pisharody as executive director (commercial vehicle) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tried to negotiate for renewal of agreement with Juhu , Vile Parle, Ghatkopar gyms but still have not been renewed.