MUMBAI, March 18 India's central bank released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for April-June. The government will sell 1.4 trillion rupees ($25.83 billion) of treasury bills between April and June, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during April-June (in billion rupees): Date of Auction 91 182 364 Total Days Days Days 3-Apr-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 10-Apr-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 17-Apr-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 23-Apr-13* 50.00 50.00 100.00 30-Apr-13* 50.00 50.00 100.00 8-May-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 15-May-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 22-May-13 50.00 50.00 100.00 29-May-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 5-Jun-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 12-Jun-13 7000 50.00 120.00 19-Jun-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 26-Jun-13 70.00 50.00 120.00 Total 750.00 300.00 350.00 1400.00 *24 April and May 1, 2013 being holidays in Mumbai, auctions will be conducted a day prior to these days. ($1=54.2 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)