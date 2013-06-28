MUMBAI, June 28 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($2.02 billion) through treasury bills on July 3, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182 day t-bills, the central bank said on Friday. ($1 = 59.4 rupees) (Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)