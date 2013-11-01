MUMBAI Nov 1 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.95 billion) of treasury bills on Nov. 6, which includes 60 billion rupees each of 91-day and 182-day t-bills, it said in a release on Friday. ($1 = 61.4550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)