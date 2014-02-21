MUMBAI Feb 21 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 130 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) worth of treasury bills, including 70 billion 91-day and 60 billion rupees 182-day bills, on Feb. 26 via a multiple price-based auction, it said in a statement on Friday. ($1 = 62.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by)