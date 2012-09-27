MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's central bank on Thursday released the
issuance calendar of treasury bills for October-December.
Following is the table for the proposed issuances during October-December:
Date of 91 Days 182 Days 364 Total
Auction (in bln (in bln Days (in bln
rupees) rupees) (in bln rupees)
rupees)
3-Oct-12 50 50 100
10-Oct-12 50 50 100
17-Oct-12 50 50 100
23-Oct-12 50 50 100
31-Oct-12 50 50 100
7-Nov-12 50 50 100
12-Nov-12 50 50 100
21-Nov-12 50 50 100
27-Nov-12 50 50 100
5-Dec-12 50 50 100
12-Dec-12 50 50 100
19-Dec-12 50 50 100
26-Dec-12 50 50 100
Total 650 300 350 1,300
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)