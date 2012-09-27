MUMBAI, Sept 27 India's central bank on Thursday released the issuance calendar of treasury bills for October-December. Following is the table for the proposed issuances during October-December: Date of 91 Days 182 Days 364 Total Auction (in bln (in bln Days (in bln rupees) rupees) (in bln rupees) rupees) 3-Oct-12 50 50 100 10-Oct-12 50 50 100 17-Oct-12 50 50 100 23-Oct-12 50 50 100 31-Oct-12 50 50 100 7-Nov-12 50 50 100 12-Nov-12 50 50 100 21-Nov-12 50 50 100 27-Nov-12 50 50 100 5-Dec-12 50 50 100 12-Dec-12 50 50 100 19-Dec-12 50 50 100 26-Dec-12 50 50 100 Total 650 300 350 1,300 (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)