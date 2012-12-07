MUMBAI Dec 7 India will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.84 billion) of t-bills on Dec. 12, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

New Delhi will sell 50 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills, and 50 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, the central bank said.

($1=54.4 rupees) (Reporting by Prateek Chatterjee)