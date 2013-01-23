* India's central bank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 7.9770 percent, unchanged from last week * Yield on 364-day treasury bills at 7.8382 percent vs 7.8498 percent two weeks ago * India sells 50 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.05 rupees - RBI * India sells 50 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 92.75 rupees - RBI * India cbank makes partial allotment of 12.15 percent on 22 bids on 91-day t-bills * India cbank makes partial allotment of 91.00 percent on 3 bids on 364-day t-bills * For a poll on the auction, see