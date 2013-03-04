* India will sell 70 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) of 91-day treasury bills and 50 billion rupees ($910.66 million) of 364-day treasury bills on Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India said late on Friday. * There is no auction of government bonds scheduled for the week. ($1 = 54.9050 Indian rupees) (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)