MUMBAI, July 26 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it will sell 120 billion rupees ($2 billion) of treasury bills on July 31, including 70 billion rupees of 91-day t-bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day t-bills. ($1= 59 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)