* India cbank says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 8.550 percent versus 9.5686 percent last week * RBI says yield on 182-day treasury bills at 8.7705 percent versus 8.9213 percent two weeks ago * India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 97.84 rupees - RBI * India sells 60 billion rupees of 182-day treasury bills at 95.81 rupees - RBI * For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: