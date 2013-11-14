MUMBAI Nov 14 India's central bank will sell 120 billion rupees ($1.89 billion) treasury bills, including 60 billion rupees 91-day t-bills, and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills on Nov. 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. ($1 = 63.4850 rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)